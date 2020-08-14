COVID-19 Assam: Six More Die Today

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a cause of concern in Assam. Although several relaxations have been announced in many places including Kamrup Metro, the situation remains grim, both in terms of number of people infected as well as the death toll.

Six people succumbed to the deadly virus today in the state.

Confirming this, Assam Health Minister announced on Twitter, “Six COVID patients succumbed to their infections today~Late Rahamot Ali Choudhury (45) of Hailakandi; Late Abdul Barik (38) of Kamrup (M); Late Benjamin Terang (56) of Karbi Anglong; Late Osman Ali (56), Late Renuka Bora (81) of Kamrup (R); Late Abdul Rahim (72) of Goalpara.”