COVID-19: Assam Tablighi Jamaat Member Commits Suicide In Maharashtra

A 30-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city of Maharashtra. The man reportedly used a blade to slit his throat inside the washroom of the isolation ward early on Saturday.

According to sources, the deceased was a native of Assam and had come to Akola with other Tablighi Jamaat members after attending the Merkaz event in Nizamuddin, New Delhi between March 6 and 8.

The victim, a migrant laborer from Nagaon district of Assam, had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on April 7. He had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a senior official of GMCH said.

“The man allegedly slit his own throat at around 5 am and was found on the bathroom floor by the hospital staff,” the official said, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing surgery.”

It may be stated that three persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Akola on Friday and the deceased was one of them, the official said.

When contacted, an official of the City Kotwali Police Station said it appears to be a case of suicide and investigations are going on.