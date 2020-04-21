COVID-19: Assam to start Rapid Antibody tests from tomorrow

Assam Health department will start Rapid Antibody tests of COVID-19 tomorrow (April 22). Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the Rapid Antibody tests of COVID-19 will start from Spanish Garden in Guwahati, which is a containment zone.

According to Minister Sarma said that Government of India has provided 9600 Rapid Antibody test kits to Assam. However, he maintained that though the test is non-confirmatory it can play an important role in mass surveillance in containment areas as it gives results in 15 minutes.

“From April 22, we shall begin Rapid Antibody tests, from Spanish Garden – a containment zone. GoI has given 9600 Rapid Antibody test kits for IgM/IgG to Coronavirus. The test is non-confirmatory yet useful for mass surveillance in containment areas as it gives results in 15 mnts,” tweeted the Minister.