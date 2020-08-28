Top StoriesHealthRegional

COVID-19: Assam’s Infected Tally Crosses 1 Lakh

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
3

Total positive COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 1 lakh mark today with 2560 fresh cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

This was announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Alert ~  2560 #COVID cases detected today out of 40102 tests done in last 24 hours.”

  Regarding the district-wise distribution of cases, he further added, “Kamrup M- 562, Jorhat-167, Cachar- 165, Dibrugarh- 139, Hailakandi- 135.”

Related News

Assam Posts Another 8 COVID-19 Deaths

COVID Test Deadline Extended In Barak Valley

Senior AGP Leader Akon Malla Baruah Passes Away

Senior Actress Chetana Das Tests COVID-19+

The total cases now stand at 101367, with 286 deaths and around 80,000 recoveries.

You might also like
Regional

Dr Hiren Gohain meets Akhil

National

PM meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi post LS election verdict

Regional

Sudden flood creates terror in Jagiroad

Regional

Resolution To Bring Arunachal Under 6th Schedule Passed

Regional

Ban on Rapido-bike taxi services from today

National

Garga Chatterjee Apologizes to the People of Assam

Comments
Loading...