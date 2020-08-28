COVID-19: Assam’s Infected Tally Crosses 1 Lakh

Total positive COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 1 lakh mark today with 2560 fresh cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

This was announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Alert ~ 2560 #COVID cases detected today out of 40102 tests done in last 24 hours.”

Regarding the district-wise distribution of cases, he further added, “Kamrup M- 562, Jorhat-167, Cachar- 165, Dibrugarh- 139, Hailakandi- 135.”

The total cases now stand at 101367, with 286 deaths and around 80,000 recoveries.