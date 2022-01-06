COVID-19: At least 125 Passengers of Italy-Amritsar Chartered Flight Test Positive

As many as 125 passengers of an international chartered flight from Italy which landed at Amritsar airport tested positive for COVID-19, said government officials on Thursday.

According to an India Today report, a total of 170 passengers were on board the charter flight YU-661 from Milan that landed at the airport at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

The report further stated that the chartered flight was reportedly operated by EuroAtlantic, a Portuguese company.

Earlier, reports claimed that it was an Air India flight, which was refuted by the airline in a statement.

“Since Italy is one of the “at risk” countries according to the Union Health Ministry, all eligible passengers — 160 in this case — were tested for Covid-19 and 125 of them were found to be positive,” officials said.

Out of the total 170 passengers, 19 were children or infants, who were exempted from on-arrival RT-PCR testing, they added.

