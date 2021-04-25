Top StoriesNationalWorld

COVID-19: Bangladesh Seals Border With India

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, Bangladesh has sealed its border with India for the next 2 weeks.

According to state media, Prime Minister’s office of Bangladesh has instructed the ban on entry of Indians till 14 days due to the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in India.

Notably, a proposal to close down borders with India was rejected during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

India has been witnessing a disastrous second wave of COVID-19 leading to shortage of oxygen supply and hospital beds. Several countries including Germany, Iran, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, and the UAE have suspended flights from India.

On Saturday, India reported 3,49,691 fresh COVID cases and 2,767 deaths. The total cases stood at 1,69,60,172.

