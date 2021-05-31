COVID-19: Banks in Assam to Work 4 hours from Now on

The bank working hours have been increased from three hours to four hours with bank being ordered to open from 9 AM instead of regular 10.00 AM. The new timing will be inforce from June 1 to June 5 and after that the Bank timings are further expected to be relaxed inview of the decreasing positivity rate of COVID-19 cases.

The decision has been taken unanimously by bank authorities of Assam keeping an eye on the current Covid situation in the state. According to sources, the new rules are decided to be in force between June 1st to June 5th, a statement issued by the bank said.

The latest Covid update of Assam marks with 3,245 active cases, 55 deaths, and 5,690 discharges in the last 24 hours. This count adds to 4,06,868 total positive cases, 52,448 active cases, 3,49,773 total discharges, and 3,300 deaths so far in the state.

In order to provide essential banking services, the bank shall implement the below-mentioned strategy maintaining Covid-19 protocol issued by State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA)/District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) from time to time and ensuring measures required for sustaining the pace of the economy without halting/hampering economic activities in the State:

a) The Banking Business hours in branches will be from 9.00 a.m to 1.00 p.m as against 10.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m. 1BA advisories and change of bank business hours to be displayed at Branch Notice Board/entrance gate of bank branches.

b) Head Offices/Administrative Offices/Branches/CPCs to function with 50% staff strength. However, in respect of branches, suitable decisions may be taken by the local offices of the member banks with regard to staff requirements depending on the business of the branch for the effective functioning of the branches and to ensure uninterrupted banking services to the public.

c) Work from home (WFH) for lactating/pregnant ladies, women with children of 5 years or below, staff members with co-morbidities and staff members with physical disabilities.

d) Alternate Channel to remain open and function as usual. Back office services viz. Currency Chest, ATM Cash Loading Vendors, Offices in Data Centre, Data Recovery Centres, ATM Back Offices, Service Branches, Clearing House, Bank Treasury Officers etc. to function as usual. ATM availability and adequate cash in ATM Machines to be ensured.



