COVID-19: British Actress Hilary Heath Dies At 74

British actress, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie ‘Witchfinder General’, has died of complications from coronavirus.

Reportedly, the news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook.

Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as ‘An Awfully Big Adventure’ in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman’s ‘Nil by Mouth’ in 1997.

She was born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in Michael Reeves’ horror movie ‘Witchfinder General’ in 1968.