WorldEntertainmentHealth

COVID-19: British Actress Hilary Heath Dies At 74

By Pratidin Bureau
142

British actress, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie ‘Witchfinder General’, has died of complications from coronavirus.

Reportedly, the news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook.

Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as ‘An Awfully Big Adventure’ in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman’s ‘Nil by Mouth’ in 1997.

She was born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in Michael Reeves’ horror movie ‘Witchfinder General’ in 1968.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Pavard’s stunner against Argentina voted FIFA WC 2018 Goal of the Tournament, becomes…

Regional

Curfew Reimposed in Shillong

Business

GST collections plunge in August as compared to July

Regional

Bodo Accord not Satisfactory: Tarun Gogoi

National

Pakistan arrests Indian fishermen

Regional

Assam’s Father-son attacked in Odisha

Comments
Loading...