COVID-19 Cases Cross 35,000 Mark, 1147 deaths in India

A total of 35,043 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far, according to the union health ministry. As per the data of the health ministry, 8889 patients have recovered after treatment and discharged from the hospitals, while 1147 patients have died.



According to an official of the health ministry, recovery rate has improved from 13.06 percent to above 25 percent in 14 days which is a positive sign. The doubling rate of novel coronavirus is now 11 days compared to 3.4 days before lockdown.



A state whose doubling rate is better than the national average and is between 11 to 20 days are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab.



States whose doubling rate is between 20 to 40 days include Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Kerala.



Assam, Telangana, Chattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have a doubling rate of above 40 days.



The fatality rate is 3.2 percent and co-morbidities were found in COVID-19 patients in 78 percent of the deaths.