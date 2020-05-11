COVID-19 Cases in India Climbs to 67,152, Death Toll 2206

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,206 and the number of cases climbed to 67,152 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 97 deaths and a record jump of 4,213 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 44,029. While 20,916 people have recovered, one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

According to a senior health official, around 31.15 percent of patients have recovered so far.

A total of 97 deaths were reported since Sunday morning, of which 53 were in Maharashtra, 21 in Gujarat, 14 in West Bengal, three from Tamil Nadu and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 22,171 followed by Gujarat at 8,194, Tamil Nadu at 7,204, Delhi at 6,923, Rajasthan at 3,814, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,467.