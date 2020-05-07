Covid-19 cases in India likely to peak in Jun-Jul: AIIMS Director

The coronavirus cases in the country are likely to hit its peak in June-July, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria said.

“According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July,” he said. Guleria further added that there are many other variables and that one will know about their effectiveness with time, and also the effect of extending the lockdown.

At least 52,952 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in India so far. While 1,783 died of the infection, 15267 bounced back and recovered.

Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 16,758 infections while 651 have succumbed. About 3,094 people have either recovered or migrated. Gujarat stood next with 6,625 cases of the virus and 396 deaths. Delhi followed with 5532 infections and 65 deaths.