COVID-19 cases increase to 44 in Assam

Another positive case of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been reported from Assam, this time from Kokrajhar district. Prior to this, one person was tested COVID-19 positive today in Goalpara district.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening informed about the development. He further wrote that the patient has a travel history of Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Alert ~ One person from Kokrajhar dist, with a travel history of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, has tested positive for #COVID19.



↗️Total #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 44.



↗️Active cases 11

↗️Discharged 32

↗️Death 1



Update at 9.05 pm / May 5#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2020

