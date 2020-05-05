COVID-19 cases increase to 44 in Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Another positive case of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been reported from Assam, this time from Kokrajhar district. Prior to this, one person was tested COVID-19 positive today in Goalpara district.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening informed about the development. He further wrote that the patient has a travel history of Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 44. With 32 discharged and one death, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Assam stands at 11.

