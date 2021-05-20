COVID-19 Cases to Decline Within 15 Days: CM Sarma

The COVID-19 positivity rate will decline in 15 days in Assam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. Visiting Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, the Chief Minister said that at present 50,000 people are getting vaccination on daily basis and this needs to be increased up to 1 lakh per day.

The chief minister further stated that the positivity rate in Barpeta is less but there is a lack of infrastructure in the hospital. “We will soon establish a 15-bedded ICU in Barpeta Medical College. The government will also provide oxygen to the hospital,” the Chief Minister added.

He further stated that the government is preparing to set up a COVID hospital in Barpeta so that the people could get better treatment facility. “We have to minimize the home isolation so as to fight the pandemic as most of the people do not check their oxygen level while in home isolation,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Assam has reported less than 7 per cent positivity rate of Covid cases for the last three consecutive days. The state recorded 6,143 new cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 6.02 per cent.

The state also registered 4,057 discharges and 89 deaths yesterday.

Further, over a lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, of which the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (913), Nagaon (448), Cachar (438), and Dibrugarh (397).

Kamrup Metro reported less than 1000 fresh cases of the fatal virus for the second consecutive day. The district in the last ten days have logged 11, 945 cases.

The total recoveries have surged to 2,94,831 with 84.97 per cent.

The total deaths counts district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (26), Dibrugarh (8), Kamrup Rural (8), Karbi Anglong (6), Cachar (5), Jorhat (3), Morigaon (3), Sonitpur (3), Tinsukia (3), Barpeta (2), Charaideo (2), Goalpara (2), Hojai (2), Kokrajhar (2), Nagaon (2), Sivasagar (2), Udalguri (2), Biswanath (1), Bongaigaon (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Hailakandi (1), and Nalbari (1).

The death tally is 2,433 with 0.70 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,47,001.

