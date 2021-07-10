COVID-19: Chandra Mohan Patowary Orders Army Flag March in Bokakhat

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has ordered an army flag march at Bokakhat from Saturday (July 10) as the COVID-19 situation worsened.

Due to the worsening situation in several districts of Assam due to the pandemic, strict measures have been taken by the state government and the government also imposed a total Containment Zone in 7 districts in order to prevent any further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The army flag march has also been ordered in Golaghat and Sarupathar from Sunday and Monday respectively.

Golaghat on Friday recorded a total of 209 cases and in a span of 10 days, 2725 cases have been recorded in the district.

Assam on Friday registered 2,493 new cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 21,689, while, 24 deaths were reported and 2,946 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 2.13 percent today.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,01,869.

