COVID-19: Check The State Wise Latest Update Here

The nationwide lockdown has entered the 27th day even as the number of Coronavirus positive cases continues to rise on a daily basis. As per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, the total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 18,601 and the death toll is 590.

The tally of those cured, discharged from hospital stands at 3251, the ministry said. On Monday, the Union Health Ministry said that the COVID-19 ‘doubling rate’ the pace at which the number of coronavirus cases in India was becoming double in the last one week has improved to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Ministry of Health and Family Affairs Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that as per April 19 data, 18 states and UTs have shown an improvement than the national average doubling rate.

The government has said that there will some relaxation in the lockdown in areas outside the containment zone from Monday, April 20. However, areas declared as Coronavirus hotspots will continue to face strict restrictions from the authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Telangana, however, has further extended it till May 7. In some positive news, CM Pramod Sawant has declared Goa as ‘Zero Coronavirus case state’ after all seven patients tested negative for the infection. Manipur CM Biren Singh too declared his state ‘Corona Free’ after all seven patients recovered.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 4,203 cases and 233 casualties. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2,003), Tamil Nadu (1,477), Rajasthan (1,478), Madhya Pradesh (1,407), Gujarat (1,743), Uttar Pradesh (1,084) and Telangana (844).

Here the State-wise Update: