COVID-19 Claims 4 More Lives In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded four more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday taking the death tally of the state to 930.

Out of the four deaths, one each were reported from Nagaon, Golaghat, Dimahasao and Bongaigaon.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

Late Abani Goswami (55) of Nagaon, Late Chandra Singh Nahak (70) of Golaghat, Late Bishoti Sangma (50) of Dimahasao, Late Haren Ray (75) of Bongaigaon.

