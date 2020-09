COVID-19 Claims Another 16 Lives in Assam

Another 16 people succumbed to COVID-19 today in the state.

This was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his twitter handle.

My prayers and condolences for the bereaved families.



Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6Joh4yxTFZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 13, 2020

The patients who passed away today were from various parts of the state of Assam including Sivasagar, Kamrup (M), Tinsukia, Golaghat, Sonitpur and Dhubri.

With these deaths, the cumulative death toll in the state went up to 469.