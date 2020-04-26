COVID-19 count reaches 26,496 in India

India’s count of total COVID-19 positive cases has reached 26,496 with 1,990 more cases of Coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as on Sunday, there are 19,868 active cases in the country and 5804 cases have been cured.

The Ministry further informed that the death toll stands at 824, with as many as 49 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with 7,628 cases of which 1,076 patients have recovered and 323 patients have died.

It may be mentioned here that Assam has registered 35 cases of COVID-19 so far including one fatality and 19 patients were discharged from hospitals.