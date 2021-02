Assam reported nine new coronavirus cases on Saturday, while 20 patients were discharged today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,17,202.

The active caseload has reduced to 348. The recoveries have touched 2,14,423 with 98.72 percent.

Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported today. The tally stands at 1,084 at 0.50 per cent.

The vaccination process is underway and so far 87, 308 have taken the COVID vaccine jabs.