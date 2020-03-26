COVID-19: Death toll rises to 13 in India; 657 infected

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday reached 13 after two persons, infected with the virus died in Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares on Thursday.

The numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases have also increased 657 in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said while adding that 43 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

According to the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in the country with 121 confirmed cases, followed by Kerala with 110 cases.

The government has also continuously emphasized on ‘social distancing’, saying it is the only way to combat COVID-19 and is urging people not to spread rumors about coronavirus.

The Centre has also urged people not to panic during the lockdown as essential commodities, medicines, etc. would be available and have issued detailed guidelines about the restrictions, along with certain exemptions.

The government has said that as per experts, the period of 21 days was important to break the chain of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.