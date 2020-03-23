National

COVID-19: Death toll rises to 8 in India

By Pratidin Bureau
Indiablooms
One more man infected with coronavirus died in a Kolkata hospital on Monday. It is West Bengal’s first death case due to novel coronavirus and eighth in India.

The deceased was aged 57 years and was a resident of the Dumdum region in the North 24 Parganas district. He was on ventilator support in a private hospital since February 16.

He had no recent history of traveling abroad but had visited Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh this February.

As per the state government officials, His family members are under observation in an isolation ward at a state-run hospital.

