Covid-19: Deaths Mount, As Cases Decline In Assam

Assam on Tuesday registered 5,767 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active tally to 53,541, while, 92 fatalities have been recorded with a death rate of 0.76 per cent.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases is 5.04 per cent and the overall count of the state has touched 3,81,171.

The recoveries have reached 3,23,368 with a recovery rate of 84.84 per cent.

Also Read: Paediatric ICUs To Come Up In All State-Run Hospitals: CM Sarma

The highest caseloads today have been reported from Kamrup Metro (624), Cachar (528), Nagaon (416), and Kamrup Rural (364).

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (27), Dibrugarh (8), Jorhat (7), Sonitpur(7), Kamrup Rural (6), Cachar (3), Dhubri (3), Hojai (3), Nalbari (3), Udalguri (3), Golaghat (2), Karbi Anglong (2), Karimganj (2), Kokrajhar (2), Sivasagar (2), and a case each has been reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, and, Tinsukia.

Also Read: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across Northeast As Cyclone Yaas Intensifies