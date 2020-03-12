Covid-19 Declared An Epidemic by Haryana Govt

The Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic, reported news agency PTI.

State Health Minister Anil Vij in a tweet said, “COVID-19 declared an epidemic in Haryana.”

Covid -19 ( Corona Virus Disease ) declared epidemic in Haryana. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 12, 2020

The minister also asked the people to avoid public gathering to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to the state Health Department, 44 samples of suspected cases were sent for tests till Wednesday. Out of these, 38 were found negative for coronavirus while reports of six people were awaited.