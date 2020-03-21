COVID-19: Delhi Markets to Remain Closed for 3 days

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday announced that all markets in the national capital will remain close for three days starting from Saturday, March 21 amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. However, essential good providers including chemists, dairy and general consumer items will remain open during this time.

CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal while quoted by news agency IANS said, “In the wake of the rapidly growing threat of coronavirus, prominent trade leaders of different parts of Delhi decided to close business establishments in Delhi for next three days beginning Saturday to prevent community transmission of Covid-19.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that in view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them). The government has also closed all non-essential services in Delhi in view of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the region.

According to reports, the traders’ association will review the situation on March 23 and will decide their future action.

The CAIT notification also said that it has exempted chemist shops, dairy and general consumables from the shut down for the convenience of citizens for procuring their daily requirements.

The total number of positive cases of Covid-19 rose to 271 in the country. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of city government hospitals to review their preparedness.



General public is advised to remain at home, particularly senior citizens, the person affected with hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, pregnant women, cardiac patients taking steroids and children, the statement said.



