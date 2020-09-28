COVID-19: Delhi Reports Over 40 Deaths for 2nd Day

Delhi on Sunday reported more than 40 deaths for the second consecutive day. 42 deaths have been reported yesterday while 46 deaths have been reported on Saturday, said a press release issued by the Delhi Government.

With the new deaths, the toll in the national capital due to the dreaded disease has gone up to 5,235.

According to the statement, Delhi reported 3,292 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 2,71,114.

The statement further said, “In the last 24 hours, 3,739 people have been cured. A total of 2,36,651 people have been cured so far.”

The release further said that 51,416 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. These include 11,414 RTPCR and 40,002 antigens.

The national capital currently has 2,380 containment zones. A total of 29,24,754 tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 15, 830 beds are available for COVID-19 across different hospitals in the national capital. Of these 6,758 have been occupied, while 9072 are lying vacant.