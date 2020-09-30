COVID-19: Disney To Sack 28,000 Employees

Due to dwindling footfalls in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, Walt Disney CO has decided to lay off some 28,000 employees.

The Reuters quoted the Chairman of Disney’s parks unit Josh D’Amaro as saying that the decision was quite hard on their part, and that employees have been laid off across all levels. Most of these employees, however, were engaged on a part-time basis.

Amaro said, “We have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels.”

The development comes even as the USA continues to choke underneath the pressure of the pandemic. In New York, for instance, Mayor Bill de Blasio informed the city will fine people up to $1,000 for refusing to wear a mask in public, as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3% for the first time in months.”

He was quoted as saying, “We don’t want to fine people, but if we have to, we will,” de Blasio said. City police and health department officials, among others, will enforce the fines.”

More than 2 lakh people have succumbed to the contagion so far in the country, and around 7.2 million people have been infected.