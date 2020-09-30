WorldTop Stories

COVID-19: Disney To Sack 28,000 Employees

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
1

Due to dwindling footfalls in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, Walt Disney CO has decided to lay off some 28,000 employees.

The Reuters quoted the Chairman of Disney’s parks unit Josh D’Amaro as saying that the decision was quite hard on their part, and that employees have been laid off across all levels. Most of these employees, however, were engaged on a part-time basis.

Amaro said, “We have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels.”

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Assam Relaxes Testing For COVID -VE Commuters

SI Exam Scam: 2 Accused Sent To Jail

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID +VE

The development comes even as the USA continues to choke underneath the pressure of the pandemic. In New York, for instance, Mayor Bill de Blasio informed the city will fine people up to $1,000 for refusing to wear a mask in public, as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3% for the first time in months.”

He was quoted as saying, “We don’t want to fine people, but if we have to, we will,” de Blasio said. City police and health department officials, among others, will enforce the fines.”

More than 2 lakh people have succumbed to the contagion so far in the country, and around 7.2 million people have been infected.

You might also like
National

“Why CAB, I don’t understand”: Sheikh Hasina

Regional

Himanta Biswa Sarma death threat: Accused arrested

Regional

155th Birth Anniversary of Lakshminath Bezbarua Observed

World

Quake jolts Indonesia, Russia, Papua New Guinea

Regional

Akhil demands re-exam for P&RD posts

Regional

Heavy rains in Northeast may trigger flood like situation

Comments
Loading...