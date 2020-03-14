NationalSports

COVID-19| Domestic Matches On Hold Till Further Notice: BCCI

By Pratidin Bureau
The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue Riband Irani Cup match between the Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Board said prominent tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women’s One-Day Knockout, and the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger, among others.

The junior women’s tournaments put on hold until further notice, including the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League, and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout, and Under-23 One-Day Challenger.

