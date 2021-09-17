COVID-19 Expected to Become Endemic in 6 Months: NCDC

Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Sujeet Singh said that COVID-19 will be part of everyday life in the next six months. The top expert also noted that a new variant of coronavirus can’t alone bring the third wave.

The NCDC Director, while quoted by NDTV said that the COVID-19 pandemic has defied most of the predictions but in the next six months, India will approach endemic status.

Singh stated that the disease will stay but it will be easier to handle. He also asserted that if the mortality and morbidity is under control, then the disease can be managed.

He, however, expressed concern over the upcoming festivals season which is expected to draw huge crowds at markets across the country.

“Just a new variant cannot cause the third wave. The factor will be a mix of behaviour and antibodies. There is some worry because of the festival season,” Dr Singh said while quoted by NDTV.

The NCDC director emphasised on vaccination, saying jabs remain the biggest protection against the deadly contagious virus.

“75 crore people have been vaccinated. If vaccine effectiveness is 70 per cent, then around 50 crore people in India have got immunity. A single dose gives 30-31% immunity. So the 30 crore people, who have received a single dose, are also immunised,” he told.

INSACOG has confirmed that India is yet to report see Mu and C.1.2, the two new variants of SARS-CoV2.

“Neither Mu, nor C.1.2 are seen in India so far. Existing recommendations on sequencing of positive samples from international travellers may be more strongly implemented. Monitoring and evaluation of further data appears to be adequate at this time,” the INSACOG said in its bulletin on September 10.

