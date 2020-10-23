COVID-19 Fatalities In Assam Touches 900

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded as low as four coronavirus related deaths on Friday taking the death tally of the state to 900.

Out of the four deaths, two were reported from Sonitpur while one each from Kamrup Metro and Morigaon.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

Late Sunil Swami (60) of Sonitpur, Late Umesh Chandra Das (70) of Kamrup Metro, Late Usha Bordoloi (25) of Morigaon, Late Ganga Maya Gurung (60) of Sonitpur.

