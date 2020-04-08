COVID-19: Filmmaker Karim Morani tests positive

Indian filmmaker Karim Morani has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. According to local media, the producer ‘s two daughters, Zoa and Shaza, also contracted COVID-19 a few days ago.

Morani is said to have been shifted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Talking to media, Karim’s brother Mohamed said, “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital.”

Reportedly, Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. She is also being treated in the same hospital where her dad has been shifted to.

Quoting sources, the report said that Zoa had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March before she tested positive for coronavirus.