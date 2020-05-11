COVID-19: Five more patients discharged

Five more COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday evening informed that five patients of Bongaingaon, who were admitted at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati, are discharged from the hospital.

The Minster tweeted, “So far, 64 total cases in Assam, while active cases are 22, as one person who had tested positive here had left for Bihar.”

Glad to share that 5 #COVID19 patients of Bongaingaon, who were admitted at MMCH, are discharged today. Total discharged patients are 39 now.



So far, 64 total cases in Assam, while active cases are 22, as one person who had tested positive here had left for Bihar.#AssamCares pic.twitter.com/f1Riq4g8Ru — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 11, 2020

So far Assam has reported 64 Coronavirus cases and 39 patients have been released from hospitals. With two deaths, the total number of active positive cases in Assam stands at 23.