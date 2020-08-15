SportsHealthNational

COVID-19: Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan On Ventilator Support

By Pratidin Bureau
The health of former opener for the Indian cricket team Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure.

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in UP government, is reportedly on ventilator support a hospital in Gurugram.

After testing positive for the virus on July 12, Chauhan was initially admitted in Lucknow. Later, he was moved to Gurugram for advanced treatment.

A PTI report quoted a senior DDCA official as saying, “Early morning today, Chetan ji had a kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle.”  

