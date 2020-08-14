COVID-19 Found in Chicken Wings

In yet another incident of food item being infected by COVID-19, a sample of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil has reportedly tested positive for the virus in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

As per a CNN report, the virus was detected while screening the imported chicken wings in the Longgang district of Shenzhen.

The report quoted a statement by the municipal government as saying that immediate measures were taken to trace down and test the people who might have come into contact with the said food item. However, all the results came negative.

As a matter of fact, health organisations including WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have opined that the likelihood of humans getting infected by the virus through food is low.

Brazil, the exporting country in this case, has so far reported the second highest number of cases of COVID-19 in the world after the US.