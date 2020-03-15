COVID-19: Gauhati HC to hear urgent matters only

By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19: Gauhati HC to hear urgent matters only
As the Coronavirus fear mounts in Assam and Northeast India, Gauhati High Court has decided to hear the urgent matters only till further orders.

In a notification, the high court said the decision came in the backdrop of the steps being taken by the central and state governments to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

The functioning of the courts in the principal seat of the high court, as well as its outlying benches in Kohima, Aizawl, and Itanagar, will be restricted to urgent matters only, till further orders, the notification by the registrar general of the court said. “The other cases shall stand adjourned.

” Earlier in the day, the Assam government ordered closure of all educational institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums and swimming pools with immediate effect till March 29. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest, followed by Kerala.

The cases include two persons who died in Karnataka and Delhi.

