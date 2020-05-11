COVID-19: GMCH Ward Likely To Be Sealed

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19: GMCH Ward Likely To Be Sealed
331

Two more persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Guwahati. One of them is originally from Morigaon and the other person is a resident of Guwahati. This was tweeted by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per reports both of the people have identified as Raju Gupta and Amarjyoti Deka. Raju Gupta belongs to Guwahati who has a shop in the Fancy Bazar area and the other hand Amarjyoti Deka belongs to Morigaon.

It may be stated that Amarjyoti Deka was under treatment at the neurology department in GMCH for the last few days and it has come to know that many doctors and nurses had come to contact with Deka. However, the GMCH to seal the ward soon.

You might also like
National

Narendra Modi to meet Xi Jinping

National

Mexico Deports Over 300 Indians To Delhi

National

Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath take oaths as new CMs

Regional

Flood Situation Slightly Improves in Assam

Regional

Family Commits Suicide Unable to Pay Debt

Top Stories

Manipur becomes Corona-Free State

Comments
Loading...