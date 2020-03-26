COVID-19: Govt Temporarily Suspends Toll Collection On National Highways

The government of India temporarily suspended toll collection on National Highways to ease emergency services in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced

This will not only reduce inconvenience to emergency services but also save critical time, he said.

In an order issued by MHA, it was said that all offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. Hospitals and all other medical facilities have been exempted from the lockdown. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc.

All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed and transport and hospitality services will remain suspended during the lockdown.