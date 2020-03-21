COVID-19: Himanta Gets Screened at Dibrugarh Airport

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inspected the screening process and also got himself screened at Dibrugarh Airport amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Tweet, Himanta said, “At #Dibrugarh airport today, I inspected the screening process, and also got myself screened. I am pleased to see the preparations. Request all to help us in this drive.”

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 21, 2020

The health minister also visited Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) to discuss the preventive measures taken to fight the deadly disease.

In another Tweet, the minister said, “Visited Assam Medical College to discuss preventive measures against #CoronavirusOutbreak with doctors & professors. We are gearing up to deal with curb spread of #Covid_19. MLA Prasanta Phukan, PS Health @samirsinha69 & AMC Supt present.”