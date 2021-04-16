COVID-19: Historical Monuments, Sites To Remain Closed Till May 15

With the COVID-19 situation worsening, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued an order stating that all historical monuments and museums in India will remain closed till May 15 or until further orders.

There are total of 55 centrally protected monuments/sites under ASI including Sivasagar’s Rang Ghar and Talatal Ghar.

“Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, it has been decided to close all the Centrally Protect monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India with immediate effect and till May 15, 2021, or until further orders,” the order read.

On Friday, India registered the highest single day rise of over 2.17 lakh COVID-19 cases pushing India’s total tally to 1.43 crore.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 13,205,926 cases which soared to 14,291,927 cases on April 16, an addition of 1,086,001 cases.