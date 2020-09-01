COVID-19: Hong Kong Starts Mass Testing

Amidst boycott calls, Hong Kong started mass testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday to break the chain of the 3rd outbreak of the pandemic in the city.

However, the testing is voluntary.

Many pro-democracy members in China’s self-governing territory are distrustful of the initiative. They see as an indirect attempt to collect their DNA.

Many others again are found questioning the efficacy and accuracy of the tests being organized.

However, the Hong Kong government has reportedly rubbished such claims.

It said that no DNA would be collected, and that samples would be destroyed in Hong Kong itself once the exercise is done.

An AlJazeera report quoted the Hong Kong government as saying that more than half a million people had registered for the test by Monday evening.