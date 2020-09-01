Top StoriesHealthWorld

COVID-19: Hong Kong Starts Mass Testing

By Pratidin Bureau
11

Amidst boycott calls, Hong Kong started mass testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday to break the chain of the 3rd outbreak of the pandemic in the city.

However, the testing is voluntary.

Many pro-democracy members in China’s self-governing territory are distrustful of the initiative. They see as an indirect attempt to collect their DNA.

Related News

Indian Astronomers Discover New Star Galaxy

IPL: 13 CSK Members Test COVID -VE

Gauhati University Protest: Students Demand Exams

Three Test COVID-19+ In Tezpur Court

Many others again are found questioning the efficacy and accuracy of the tests being organized.

However, the Hong Kong government has reportedly rubbished such claims.

It said that no DNA would be collected, and that samples would be destroyed in Hong Kong itself once the exercise is done.

An AlJazeera report quoted the Hong Kong government as saying that more than half a million people had registered for the test by Monday evening.   

You might also like
Regional

CM hands over appointment letter to martyr’s daughter

National

Maharashtra Govt Formation | Live Updates

Regional

Digboi: Youth Congress Seized Five Coal Laden Trucks

Top Stories

Fire Breaks Out At Hojai NGO

Top Stories

Namghars To Get 2.5 Lakh

Sports

Mirabai Chanu’s coach nominated for Dronacharya Award

Comments
Loading...