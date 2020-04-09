COVID-19: Hotel Sukhmani sealed in Guwahati

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19: Hotel Sukhmani sealed in Guwahati
695

Kamrup Metropolitan District administration has sealed Hotel Sukhmani in the Paltan Bazar area in the city on Wednesday after it had found out that a COVID-19 positive person, Gitarani Karmakar, from Tripura stayed in the hotel on March 16 and 17 last. All the employees of the hotel have been quarantined.

The woman had come from Tripura on March 15 last to offer puja at Kamakhya Temple in the city and spent March 15 night at the residence of a priest at Kamakhya Temple complex. The administration has quarantined all the members of the family of the priest.

The authorities are now looking for six persons from Karimganj who had traveled with the woman from Tripura in the same coach of Tripura Sundari Express on her return journey from Guwahati to Tripura.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Uncategorized

Cancer patient votes amidst all odds

Sports

“Messi made me better player”: Ronaldo

Regional

Assam bandh affects normal life

Regional

Seven AAMSU workers arrested in Golaghat

Sports

Post-retirement MS Dhoni may join BJP

National

Protest at Shaheen Bagh peaceful: Interlocutor

Comments
Loading...