Covid-19: Hypertension And Diabetes Remains The Most Associated Comorbidity In Nagaland

Hypertension and diabetes remain the most associated comorbidity among Covid-19 deaths in the Nagaland. Out of the 21 deaths reported in the past week in the state, 11 were from Dimapur, Kohima – 4, Mokokchung – 2, and one each in Peren, Tuensang, Mon and Wokha.

99% of Covid-19 deaths from March 2021 were not fully vaccinated and 90% of deaths have not received even a single dose, informed the weekly bulletin.

The death rate in the State remains high at 2% as compared to the national average of 1.34%.

According to sources, Nagaland saw a 44% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, with the State reporting 732 new cases in the week (July 31 to Aug 6) compared to 597 cases in the previous week (July 24 to 30).

The number of weekly deaths also remains high, with 21 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past week.

According to the weekly COVID-19 bulletin issued by the State Health & Family Welfare Department, barring Mon and Mokokchung, all districts showed increase in COVID-19 cases, with Zunheboto District recording a 580% rise in Covid-19 cases in the past week. Longleng District also saw 182% rise in Covid cases, Peren – 84%, Phek – 70% and Tuensang – 67%. Kohima reported 15% rise in cases and Dimapur saw 10% increase.

However, the weekly sample positivity rate remains constant at 6%, as the State increase its weekly sample testing to 11,770 from 9,457 in the previous week (July 24 to 30). Kohima (16%), Longleng (11%) and Peren (11%) reported weekly sample positivity rate above 10%.

Out of the 11,770 sample tested in the past week, 3286 were from Dimapur, 2285 from Zunheboto and 1462 from Kohima. Kiphire had the least number of samples tested at 228 and Wokha – 265.

Weekly Covid-19 hospital admissions also remain high with 85 hospital admissions reported during the past week.

Nagaland has so far administered 7.87 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine, which includes 6,29,510 first dose and 1,57,601 second dose. With this, the State health department claim to have completed 51% first dose coverage of 18+ populations. In the past week, 19,576 were administered.

The bulletin informed that 60 villages in the State have achieved 100% vaccination of eligible beneficiaries. However, it did not mention whether the 100% vaccination is both doses coverage or only first dose vaccination.

With parts of the country slowly stepping towards the betterment, Nagaland’s covid status has brought in concern.