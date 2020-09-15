COVID-19: India Becomes Country With Highest Recoveries

While on the one hand, India has recently outpaced Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases, on the other hand, it has on Monday left Brazil behind to become the country with most number of recoveries from the contagion so far in the world.

As per the data released by the US-based John Hopkins University, while India posted 3,780,107 recoveries so far, Brazil, thus far, has had 3,723,206 recoveries.

As a matter of fact, these are also two of the worst-hit countries in the world followed by the USA. While the USA has the most number of cases, it is followed by India and Brazil.

A statement released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday said, “Around 77,512 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases are 37,80,107. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is consistently increasing. This has touched nearly 28 lakh today (27,93,509).”