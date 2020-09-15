Top StoriesHealthNational

COVID-19: India Becomes Country With Highest Recoveries

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
75

While on the one hand, India has recently outpaced Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases, on the other hand, it has on Monday left Brazil behind to become the country with most number of recoveries from the contagion so far in the world.

As per the data released by the US-based John Hopkins University, while India posted 3,780,107 recoveries so far, Brazil, thus far, has had 3,723,206 recoveries.

As a matter of fact, these are also two of the worst-hit countries in the world followed by the USA. While the USA has the most number of cases, it is followed by India and Brazil.

Related News

Angry Relatives of Patient Take Away Hospital’s Oxygen…

GMCH MBBS Student Found Lying Dead

Maharashtra Starts Antigen Tests on Dead Bodies

News Breakfast @6

A statement released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday said, “Around 77,512 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases are 37,80,107. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is consistently increasing. This has touched nearly 28 lakh today (27,93,509).”   

You might also like
Top Stories

Nation’s ‘Vayoshreshtha Samman’ For Assam’s Eli Ahmed

Technology

YouTube to curate original content in local languages

Regional

Railway track washed away, train reverted to Guwahati

Technology

Two Instagram co-founders resign

National

Court orders House Arrest For 5 Activists Till September 6

Regional

Rs. 25 lakh robbed from Apex Bank employees

Comments
Loading...