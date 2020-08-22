Top StoriesNational

COVID-19: India Conducts 10 Lakh Tests In Single Day

Keeping to its promise of exponentially increasing the daily COVID-19 tests to 10 lakhs, India has crossed the significant milestone in its fight against COVID today, the ministry of health and family welfare said in an official statement.

India has conducted 1 million tests in the past 24 hours. With 10,23,836 tests done yesterday, India has achieved its resolve to test 10 lakh samples daily. With this achievement, the cumulative tests are more than 3.4 crore (3,44,91,073).

The number of daily tests has been increasing in a steep climb. Average daily tests during the past three weeks also strongly depict the progress made in enhancement of COVID-19 tests across the country, it said.

Today, the country has a strong network of 1511 labs comprising 983 labs in the government sector and 528 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 778 (Govt: 458 + Private: 320)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 615 (Govt: 491 + Private: 124)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 118 (Govt: 34 + Private: 84)

