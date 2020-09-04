Covid-19: India Crosses 4 million Cases

India, one of the worst Covid-affected countries in the world, has crossed 4 million Covid-19 cases. The country reported its highest one day tally of 83,341 on Thursday, taking its toll to 40,06,162 cases.

A total of 68,472 deaths were reported.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in 24 hours on Thursday. These five states constitute over 62 percent of active cases.

Maharashtra however recorded a 6.8 percent decrease in the number of active cases over a period of three weeks.

India is third on the list of countries with highest Covid cases behind US and Brazil.