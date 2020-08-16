COVID-19 India: Highest Recoveries In A Single Day With 57,381 Cases

India has touched another peak of posting the highest recoveries of COVID-19 in a single day with 57,381 discharged cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday evening. India’s Recovery Rate has soared past 70% ensuring more and more patients are recovering.

To further build on this achievement, 32 States and UTs have exceeded the 50% mark. 12 States and UTs have exceeded the national Recovery Rate, the official statement stated.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 18 lakh mark today (18,08,936). The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and crossed 11 lakh (pegged at 11,40,716 today), it added.

The current active cases of 6,68,220 compose the actual case load of the country. It is 26.45% of the total positive cases today, registering further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision.

India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94%. India’s TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy has achieved another peak with 8,68,679 tests done in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.85 crores. The testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1465 labs in the country; 968 labs in the government sector and 497 private labs, the statement from the ministry revealed.