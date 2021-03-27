COVID-19: India Logs 62,258 Cases, Highest 1-Day Spike This Year

India recorded highest COVID-19 infections on Saturday with 62,258 fresh cases. After today’s rise, the nationwide tally has now reached 1,19,08,910.

Meanwhile, 30,386 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,12,95,023.

The active caseload in the country now stood at 4,52,647. With 291 new deaths, the death toll has reached 1,61,240.

It may be noted that this is the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases in the country in 5 months.

India is the third worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil. Amid the worrying rise in the number of infections, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, will impose a night curfew from Sunday.