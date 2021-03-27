Top StoriesNational

COVID-19: India Logs 62,258 Cases, Highest 1-Day Spike This Year

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
38

India recorded highest COVID-19 infections on Saturday with 62,258 fresh cases. After today’s rise, the nationwide tally has now reached 1,19,08,910.

Meanwhile, 30,386 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,12,95,023.

The active caseload in the country now stood at 4,52,647. With 291 new deaths, the death toll has reached 1,61,240.

Related News

PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Sheikh Hasina

People Want Congress Back In Assam: Ripun Bora

Sonari: On-Duty Election Officer Dies

Tripura: 4 BJP Workers Killed, 15 Injured In Accident

It may be noted that this is the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases in the country in 5 months. 

India is the third worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil. Amid the worrying rise in the number of infections, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, will impose a night curfew from Sunday.

You might also like
Regional

Nodal Hospital To Treat JE in MMCH

Top Stories

Army Launches Secure Application For Internet

National

Ladakh Struck By Earthquake With 3.6 Magnitude

Top Stories

Sonowal,Himanta Lay First Stone For HS Schools In Tea Gardens

Regional

AASU’s Protests Won’t Harm BJP: Himanta

Top Stories

Clause 6: AASU To skip Feb 25 function

Comments
Loading...