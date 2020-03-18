COVID-19: India reaches Stage-2 now

The Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava claimed that India is in stage 2 of coronavirus outbreak. Stage 2 is defined as the stage where imported cases (Stage 1) have transmission to one or more close contacts.

On the other hand, Stage three is community transmission, as is happening in Iran, Korea, the US and many parts of Europe, with the last stage being an epidemic, which devastated China. Community transmission is referred to as a situation where the virus is found in a person who has not traveled to a country with an ongoing outbreak.

“We already know that we are in stage 2. We are not in stage 3, clearly as of now. There are four stages. The third stage is community transmission which we hope we shouldn’t have. It would depend on how strongly we close our international borders, in terms of which the government has taken very proactive steps. But can’t say that community transmission won’t happen,” Bhargava said during a press conference in New Delhi.

Coronavirus has spread its wings to more than 150 countries and has been notified in the 13 states of India. The total number of cases in the country has reached 147.

There have been many cases where it has been learned that the travelers have not been in the two-week quarantine or they have slipped from the quarantine facilities, resulting in the quick spreading of the virus.

“We are in the process of engaging private NABL accredited laboratories for carrying out testing of Covid-19 cases. We have 72 functional ICMR laboratories in govt sector for testing; 49 more will be active by month-end,” said Bhargava.

We appeal to all private laboratories to offer Covid-19 diagnosis free of cost, he added.