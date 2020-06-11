COVID-19: India Records Biggest One-Day Jump with 9,996 Cases

India recorded its highest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases and deaths with 9,996 fresh infections and 357 patients dying, taking the country’s tally to nearly 2.8 lakh cases.

This is the ninth consecutive day that the country – fifth worst-hit by the pandemic – reported over 9,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

More than five million people across India have been tested for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Union Health Ministry. On Wednesday, a record 1,51,808 samples were tested, officials said.

A total of 8,102 patients have died in India due to the highly infectious illness so far. A majority of these deaths have been recorded from Maharashtra, the country’s biggest coronavirus hotspot, where 3,483 patients have died so far.