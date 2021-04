India has touched yet another new high in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakhs cases being detected in the last 24 hours, while 1,027 succumbed to the virus.

With the new infections, the total number of cases stood at 1,38,73,825. The death toll has now mounted to 1,72,085.

The active caseload stands at 13,65,704.

Meanwhile, a total of 82,339 recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,23,36,036.