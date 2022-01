India on Thursday recorded 3,17,532 fresh cases of COVID-19, says Union Health Ministry data released today.

Meanwhile, the number of infections due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus has surged to 9,287.

India also saw 491 more deaths due to the disease, pushing the nationwide toll to 4,87,693.

Also, the active caseload in the country increased by 93,051 to 19,24,051.

